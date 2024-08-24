Shraddha Kapoor beats Deepika, Priyanka, Alia to achieve THIS feat

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor has surpassed top A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and more to become the most-followed Indian actor on Instagram.

Hot on the heels of the mega success of her latest blockbuster ‘Stree 2’, Shraddha Kapoor has one more reason to double up the celebrations, as she has become the second most-followed Indian on the social platform Instagram, as well as the most-followed Indian actor ever.

With her 91.9 million Instagram followers on Saturday, Kapoor has officially clinched the title from the global star Priyanka Chopra, who has 91.8 million users on her followers list and is now the third most-followed Indian.

Meanwhile, star cricketer and former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli is still strong on top of the list, with 270 million followers on the social site.

The fourth and fifth positions are held by Indian PM Narendra Modi and fellow actor Alia Bhatt, with 91.3 and 85.2 million followers.

Bollywood A-listers Katrina Kaif (80.4 million) and Deepika Padukone (79.9 million), singer Neha Kakkar (78.7 million), model-actor Urvashi Rautela (73 million) and actor Jacqueline Fernandez (70.5 million) round off the top 10 list.

Superstar Salman Khan is the most-followed male actor with 69.3 million followers.