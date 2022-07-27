What did Shahrukh Khan whisper to Kartik Aaryan? Actor reveals!

Bollywood’s latest sensation Kartik Aaryan revealed what he and superstar Shahrukh Khan talked about in the video that is going viral on social media.

Recently, the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor ran into King Khan at an event in Mumbai when the two exchanged a hug and a short conversation. As the video of their warm interaction circulated on social media, fans wondered what the topic of discussion was between the two Bollywood actors.

Aaryan during his recent outing with an Indian news portal has revealed what he talked about in the brief meeting with Shahrukh Khan. “I asked, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2 dekhi ke nahi, sir (Have you watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or not?)’,” the actor told the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

When questioned about Khan’s reply, Aaryan said, “He replied, ‘Dekhi hai beta bahut accha hai tu usme’ (I have, and you are very good in it).”

Moreover, Aaryan who called himself a great fan of ‘My Name is Khan’ actor, also spoke about being given titles like ‘King’, which is often used to address the latter. “I don’t know about the importance but whenever I get these titles, of course, I feel good at first.”

He added: “I don’t think I want to accept the term king. I still have a long way to go, so it’s early to say that. I’ll take prince. I am joking. I think I’m just happy with all the love that first started coming after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety success or after Pyaar Ka Punchnama and now after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in mega-grosser ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ sequel by Anees Bazmee. Apart from the commercial success of the film with the biggest opening of the year, the actor received great acclaim for his performance in horror comedy.

Aaryan also has Shashanka Ghosh’s ‘Freddy’ with starlet Alaya F in the 2022 slate, while he has a bunch of titles in the pipeline for next year as well.

Comments