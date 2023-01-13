Kartik Aaryan-led ‘Shehzada’ trailer is out!

The official trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer family entertainer ‘Shehzada’ has been released.

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Shehzada’ unveiled the official trailer of the film on Thursday. “Are you ready for this action-packed family entertainer?” the heroine of the film, Sanon teased while sharing the video on her Instagram handle.

On the other hand, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star wrote, “Shehzada Aa Raha Hai, (Prince is coming)” with a crown emoji.

The three-minute-long trailer promises a fun ride with the right amount of action sequences, comic relief, and some light-hearted banter between the stunning lead duo. Seemingly, Aaryan is also touching on the much-talked topic of nepotism however on a much mellow note.

‘Shehzada’ is a Hindi language remake of the Telugu action drama, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ (2020) starring South superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. As per the synopsis, the film follows the story of “Bantu who grows up being constantly subjected to his father’s scorn. However, he later learns about his real parents and decides to carve a place for himself within his actual family.”

The mass action entertainer stars Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan in the titular lead with the diva Kriti Sanon. Veteran actors Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala and Sachin Khedekar play pivotal roles in the film.

Rohit Dhawan has written the screenplay of ‘Shehzada’ and has also helmed the direction, while the story has been penned by Trivikram Srinivas. Aaryan is also the producer for the title with Bhushan and Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill.

‘Shehzada’ is slated for theatrical release on February 10.

