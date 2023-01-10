Pathaan: Much-awaited trailer of action extravaganza is here!

The hotly-anticipated trailer of the action extravaganza, ‘Pathaan’ led by Shahrukh Khan has been released.

The official trailer of the most-awaited and much-talked-about spy-action-thriller ‘Pathaan’, starring Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in leads, was released on social platforms Facebook and YouTube on Tuesday morning.

An almost two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer is full of raw action between Khan as ‘Pathaan’, an agent of RAW, who ends his hiatus (just like the one in cinemas) and Abraham as a lethal antagonist set to launch an attack on India.

Pathaan is also offered to join forces with Padukone – who appears with her blonde wig – to take over the antagonist, in order to save ‘Bharat Maa’.

The official trailer clip, full of high-octane action features some stunning aerial sequences, power-packed stunts, the splendid lead trio, veteran actors Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia as pivotal supporting characters and much more.

The trailer crossed over three million views on YouTube within hours and received love from netizens. Although fans were a bit disappointed not to get any glimpse of Salman Khan’s cameo, the trailer nonetheless was dubbed a ‘sure shot blockbuster’ by Twitterati.

While the film had been mired in controversies, the recent trailer has definitely made ‘Pathaan’, a thrilling ride to look forward to.

‘YRF Spy Universe’ logo unveiled ahead of ‘Pathaan’ trailer launch

About the spy action flick, ‘Pathaan’ has been directed by Siddharth Anand who has also written the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan, whereas, the patriotism-filled dialogues are penned by Abbas Tyrewala.

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has bankrolled the project under his banner Yash Raj Films. The musician duo Vishal-Shekhar are the composers for the film.

‘Pathaan’ is slated to release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25.

