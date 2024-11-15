Kartik Aaryan to play ‘Shaktimaan’ in superhero film?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly been approached to play ‘Shaktimaan’ in the movie adaptation of the Indian superhero TV series.

According to Indian media outlets, the actor is mulling taking up the role following the immense success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’

Kartik Aaryan is the third Bollywood actor to have his name attached to the hotly-anticipated film after actor Mukesh Khanna, who played Shaktimaan in the beloved 90s superhero TV series, dismissed Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff for the role.

When asked about his take on Ranveer Singh portraying the role, Khanna expressed his disagreement with his potential casting his due to his ‘image’ in the industry.

On Tiger Shroff, he shot down the Bollywood star as well calling the actor ‘a child among children’.

Now, reports said that Kartik Aaryan is the latest among the contenders for the much-anticipated ‘Shaktimaan’ film.

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ actor is reportedly thinking it over and might give a nod to the makers of the film.

Notably, the actor’s recent outing was in the third film in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the star-studded cast of the film also includes Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri along with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

In the Diwali release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ clashed with Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated cop threequel ‘Singham Again’ at the Box Office.

The film, however, secured a strong opening of over INR36 crore, despite the tough competition from ‘Singham Again.’