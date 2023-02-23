TROLLED: Kartik Aaryan roasted for school kids video

Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan got brutally trolled by keyboard warriors for his latest video with school kids.

Earlier this week, the ‘Shehzada’ actor dropped a hearty video with his young fans on social media as he was involved in a sweet banter with a bus full of school kids while being stuck in a traffic jam.

Sharing the clip on his handles, Aaryan captioned, “Traffic ho toh aisa, (Traffic like this).”

Thousands of his fans rushed to hit that like button on the post and congratulated the actor for the love and admiration he has managed to receive, especially from kids. However, there was a section of social users, who took this opportunity to bash Aaryan for the Box Office failure of his last film.

Traffic ho toh aisa ❤️👼🏻 pic.twitter.com/FVSX7Iz9g8 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 21, 2023

An internet troll blatantly wrote, “Distributor ke laashe bicha ke idr show-off kr raha bhai tu.” Another questioned, “Ye konsi movie se uthaya bhai ??”

“Happy for #Shehzada disaster response because you’re Sense of Humor is awful and you became very arrogant and overconfidence after only 1 big hit, congratulations,” a tweep slammed.

Some even brought superstar Shahrukh Khan in the thread and advised Aaryan to maintain respect towards seniors like him.

“Star vs stardom over 30 years is a huge difference. Ignore What SRK has done in overseas. Even then just with 1 hit u bragged it to the same stardom? we were so happy for SRK success and as equally for ur failure. Whatever u do has no originality. Fake star to the core,” a reply on the post read.

It should be noted here that the Rohit Dhawan directorial ‘Shehzada’ starring Kartik Aaryan with Kriti Sanon, failed flat at the Box Office with the total opening weekend collection being under INR20 crore.

The massy masala flick opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics as well as the audience. While the initial moviegoers enjoyed the nostalgic-kind screenplay and massy performance by Aaryan, in addition to his sizzling chemistry with Sanon, the rest of the audience wasn’t mighty impressed with the ‘cheap copy’ of 90s cinema.

