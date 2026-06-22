ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, has written a letter to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to consult on the situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported.

The letter states, “Barrister Gohar Ali Khan will be consulted during a meeting with him to highlight the Kashmir cause at the international level.”

According to the letter’s content, “the right of self-determination for the people of Kashmir and the adoption of a joint strategy on a national level will be emphasized in the meeting with the PTI Chairman.”

The regional situation and the Kashmir issue will also be discussed in the meeting with Gohar Ali Khan, the text adds.

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