Kashmir road robbery: ‘Killer’ turns out to be cop, commits suicide during police raid

KARACHI: The police on Monday conducted a raid in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi to arrest the suspect involved in the alleged killing of Shahrukh – a citizen who was killed by a street criminal for resisting the robbery at Karachi’s Kashmir Road, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to police, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on a tip-off conducted a raid at a house to arrest a cop, identified as Farzand, who allegedly killed Karachi youth in front of his mother during a robbery bid.

By seeing the police party, the suspect committed suicide by shooting himself in the head, according to police sources.

Police said the deceased cop was stationed at investigation West Zone and had been arrested a couple of times.

A senior police officer today confirmed considerable progress was made in the Shahrukh murder case who had been killed by a street criminal for resisting the robbery at Karachi’s Kashmir Road.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Muqaddas Haider told ARY News that considerable progress was made in the Shahrukh murder case. The culprit will be arrested soon, he said.

On January 12, the young man had been killed in front of his mother for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Kashmir Road area while the security camera captured the horrible moment of the street crime.

A street criminal had opened fire on a young man for resisting the robbery in the Kashmir Road area of Karachi. A CCTV footage of the terrifying incident had surfaced which showed the armed criminal gunning down the young citizen, Shahrukh at his doorstep.

