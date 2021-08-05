Kashmir self-determination goal not far from now, Moeed Yusuf says

ISLAMABAD: India took unilateral and illegal actions in occupied Kashmir, imposing an unprecedented military siege on 5th Aug 2019, said National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf Thursday as the country stood in solidarity with the occupied region marking its second anniversary, ARY News reported.

Taking on the micro-blogging site Twitter, NSA Moeed Yusuf said India has failed to dent the Kashmiri struggle for their legitimate right self-determination. He said this was despite brutal oppression and human rights violations, well documented by the international media.

He said the attempts at forced demographic change and erasing Kashmiri identity by India will never materialize.

In a series of tweets today, the NSA further added, “Pakistan has always believed in a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to UNSC resolutions.”

“We are faced with a Hindutva inspired ideological government that continues to defy international law and take unilateral actions that threaten peace and stability in our region.”

The day is not far when Kashmiris will achieve their goal of self-determination, he reasserted.