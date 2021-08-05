President Arif Alvi reaffirms pledge to freedom struggle at Kashmir march

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has Thursday led a Kashmir solidarity march to reaffirm the national resolve for the struggle of Kashmir as the country marks second anniversary of Article 370’s abrogation by India that scrapped special status ensured to Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Starting from the President House in Islamabad, the federal ministers Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Fawad Chaudhry and Omar Ayub Khan also joined President Arif Alvi at the march, while it was being presided over by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, wherein the leadership reasserted the narrative of support for Kashmir.

No Pakistani will sit and rest until Kashmir people have achieved their freedom that’s rightfully theirs, the president Arif Alvi said. He added that the world’s history bears witness that muslims cannot be suppressed.

Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today to express solidarity with Kashmiris

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has reminded the world of the Kashmir cause and that how Indian brute forces mete out violations on the innocent people of illegally occupied Kashmir.

It may be noted that Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed today (Thursday) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of the two-year military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

It was on August 5, 2019, that the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Modi government.

A series of events have been arranged in order to denounce the Indian unilateral illegal actions against Kashmiri people as well as the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.