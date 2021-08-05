Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed today (Thursday) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of the two-year military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

It was on August 5, 2019, that the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Modi government.

A series of events have been arranged in order to denounce the Indian unilateral illegal actions against Kashmiri people as well as the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Solidarity walks of one mile will be arranged in all the main cities including the federal capital. President Arif Alvi will lead the walk in Islamabad.

The participants of the walk will wear black bands and carry the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

One minute silence is to be observed across the country. Traffic to be halted for one minute and sirens will be played.

Meanwhile, posters and billboards have been displayed at the main roads of Islamabad and other provincial capitals to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose the atrocities being committed by the occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.