Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today (Sunday) to express Pakistan’s unflinching support for the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day will also be marked to expose worst-ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupational forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country and sirens will be blown to honour the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs.

In the federal capital, the walk will be led by cabinet members including Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and Qamar Zaman Kaira. It will be joined by the parliamentarians and people belonging to different walks of life.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Posters and billboards will be displayed on important roads, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, debate and declamation contests as well as essay writing competitions will be organized in educational institutions across the country.

