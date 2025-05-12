Kashmir, water on agenda in any India-Pakistan talks, Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that any future talks between Pakistan and India would center around three critical issues ‘Kashmir, terrorism, and water disputes’, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, the defence minister said, “If talks are held between two nuclear-armed neighbors, they will focus on Kashmir, terrorism, and water-related matters,” he said.

The minister highlighted that terrorism has affected the region for the past two to three decades, with Pakistan remains the biggest victim.

“It is ironic that the country most affected by terrorism is being blamed for it and even attacked,” he remarked.

Calling for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding Kashmir issue, Khawaja Asif said, “This is a golden opportunity for both Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir dispute.”

He also acknowledged a recent development in the international discourse on Kashmir, crediting former U.S. President Donald Trump for raising the issue.

“Trump brought further attention to the Kashmir matter and suggested that it should be part of broader discussions,” Khawaja Asif added.

Earlier, Pakistan appreciated US President Donald Trump’s willingness to support efforts aimed at the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, a longstanding issue that has serious implications for peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance that any just and lasting settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and must ensure the realization of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, including their inalienable right to self-determination.

The spokesperson also appreciated the constructive role played by the United States, alongside other friendly states, in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

He said Pakistan remains committed to engaging with the United States and the international community in efforts to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region. He said we also look forward to deepening our multifaceted partnership with the United States, particularly in the areas of trade, investment and economic cooperation.