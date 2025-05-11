Pakistan lauds Trump’s statement on resolution of Kashmir dispute

Pakistan has appreciated US President Donald Trump’s willingness to support efforts aimed at the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, a longstanding issue that has serious implications for peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance that any just and lasting settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and must ensure the realization of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, including their inalienable right to self-determination.

The spokesperson also appreciated the constructive role played by the United States, alongside other friendly states, in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

He said Pakistan remains committed to engaging with the United States and the international community in efforts to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region. He said we also look forward to deepening our multifaceted partnership with the United States, particularly in the areas of trade, investment and economic cooperation.

It is worth mentioning here US President Donald Trump said late Saturday he would increase trade “substantially” with India and Pakistan.

“I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations,” he posted on TruthSocial after the rivals agreed to a ceasefire after days of deadly fighting.

“Additionally, I will work with you both to see if… a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.