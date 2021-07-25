Kashmiris have slave mentality, AJK PM Haider reacts to poll loss

MUZAFFARABAD: The incumbent Prime Minister of Azad & Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider has Sunday castigated Kashmiri people for electing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) into power in their general elections today, ARY News reported.

Having been defeated by PTI in the polls today, AJK PM Haider said the Kashmiri people are marred with the mentality of slavers for the past 250 years.

The results today reflect the slave mentality the people have here, he said holding press talk following poll results were announced.

His remarks were taken as distasteful by the political rivals, as Pakistan PM’s aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill said he was surprised at the words coming out of Haider’s mouth.

He said it was the Kashmiri people who regarded him to begin with to a point of making him the PM there. I am amazed at his statement, SAPM Gill said.

It may be noted that Polling for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has ended and counting of votes is currently underway.

Unofficial results show PTI has won 15 seats thus far and leading in 10 constituencies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP have won three seats each and Muslim Conference has so far won one seat in the hotly contested AJK elections 2021.