Kashmore police ‘kill’ eight dacoits in katcha shootout

Kashmore police on Friday claimed to have killed eight dacoits during a shootout in the katcha area of the district, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ali Shaikh said the dacoits were killed in an encounter with the police in the katcha area of Kashmore.

The dead dacoits were entering Sindh’s katcha area from Punjab when they met an encounter with the police, he added.

Janu Indhar, leader of the Indhar gang was also amongst the dacoits killed in the encounter, the district’s top cop said and a prize money of Rs10 million was set for him.

Read more: Sindh police seek billions for operation against dacoits in Katcha areas

The dacoits were wanted to police in heinous crimes like dacoities, kidnapping for ransom and murders, SSP Amjad Shaikh said.

A search operation is being carried out in the area.

Earlier on May 24, the Sindh government gave go-ahead for a military operation against bandit gangs in Shikarpur’s katcha area.

Provincial minister Mir Shabbir Bijarani stated that the military troops and the Rangers personnel will launch an operation against bandits in katcha area along with the Sindh police.