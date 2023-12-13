Kasur video scandal: LHC nullifies sentence of three accused

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday nullified life imprisonment awarded to three accused in Kasur child pornography scandal, ARY News reported.

As per details, accused Aleem, Waseem and Haseem were awarded life imprisonment in Kasur child pornography scandal that unfolded in 2015.

The appeal of the accused against their sentence was accepted by a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court.

The sentence has been nullified by the high court. It is to be noted that the accused were booked at Ganda Singhwala police station in 2015.

The Kasur child sexual abuse scandal is a series of child sexual abuses that occurred in Hussain Khanwala village in Kasur District, Punjab, Pakistan from 2006 to 2014, culminating in a major scandal in 2015.

Read more: Another child rape scandal reported in Kasur

After the discovery of hundreds of child pornography video clips, it was estimated that 280 to 300 children, most of them male, were victims of sexual abuse.

The scandal involved an organized crime ring that sold child pornography to porn sites, and blackmailed and extorted relatives of the victims.