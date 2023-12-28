24.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Kasur woman ‘raped’ during house robbery

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KASUR: In a shocking incident, a woman was ‘raped’ by dacoits during a house robbery in Punjab’s Kasur on Thursday, ARY News reported. 

As per details, the incident took place in Bhasarpur, where three dacoits stormed a house for robbery and ‘raped’ a woman upon resistance.

The dacoits looted cash and gold ornaments by taking the family members hostage and fled easily. During the firing of the dacoits, two women got injured.

The police have sent the woman to the hospital for medical for sexual abuse.

Read more: Deaf and dumb girl raped in Punjab province, two held

It is pertinent to mention here incidents of rape and sexual assault against women have been reported time and again amid calls for strict action against the culprits.

report on criminal activities in Lahore shared by police authorities on June 08 showed that 327 incidents of kidnapping were reported in the city of which also included eight women being sexually assaulted.

The figures were more than the previous year when 265 abduction cases were registered including gang-rape of four women.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.