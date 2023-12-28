Kasur woman ‘raped’ during house robbery

KASUR: In a shocking incident, a woman was ‘raped’ by dacoits during a house robbery in Punjab’s Kasur on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident took place in Bhasarpur, where three dacoits stormed a house for robbery and ‘raped’ a woman upon resistance.

The dacoits looted cash and gold ornaments by taking the family members hostage and fled easily. During the firing of the dacoits, two women got injured.

The police have sent the woman to the hospital for medical for sexual abuse.

It is pertinent to mention here incidents of rape and sexual assault against women have been reported time and again amid calls for strict action against the culprits.

A report on criminal activities in Lahore shared by police authorities on June 08 showed that 327 incidents of kidnapping were reported in the city of which also included eight women being sexually assaulted.

The figures were more than the previous year when 265 abduction cases were registered including gang-rape of four women.