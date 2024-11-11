Katcha area dacoit gunned down by Punjab police

SADIQABAD: Punjab police claimed to have killed an active member of the Andhar gang of Katcha area (riverine) during an exchange of fire, ARY News reported.

According to Punjab police spokesperson, the killed dacoit was the main suspect in a kidnapping for ransom case, having used honey traps to lure victims.

A large cache of weapons, including an AK-47 and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, was recovered from him, the spokesperson added.

As per police reports, the armed criminals opened fire at the police when the operation commenced in Katcha area. However, in the exchange of fire, the gangster was killed, while a search operation continued in the area.

The police also revealed that the killed Katcha area dacoit was involved in multiple incidents of robbery and attacks on law enforcement agencies.

The operation was conducted behind Basti Saeed Abassi, near the Sindh border. The police used armoured vehicles, elite commandos, night vision goggles, and heavy weapons during the operation in Katcha area.

Previously, the Punjab police claimed to have Shahid Lund, the ringleader of Kathca area’s (riverine area) notorious Lund gang, in an encounter.

Initially, the Punjab Police confirmed that Shahid Lund was killed by his own associates, but later claimed that the Lund gang’s ringleader was fatally shot in a joint operation by Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police.

Katcha area notorious dacoit Shahid, who was wanted in several high-profile cases such as murder and kidnapping for ransom, had been on the run for some time. The Punjab government had placed a reward of Rs 10 million on his capture, highlighting the severity of his criminal activities.

Initially, the Punjab Police claimed that Shahid Lund was shot dead by his accomplice Umar Lund, following a heated argument between the two. Umar Lund and his companions reportedly opened fire, resulting in Shahid’s death, as per the initial claim of police.

Moments after, the police said that Shahid Lund was killed by the law enforcers, adding that the joint operation by Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police had been in progress for two months, aimed at eliminating criminal elements in the region.

The inspector general of police lauded the successful operation by the police forces of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur.