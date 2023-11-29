Katcha bandits kill five people in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: At least five villagers were shot dead by katcha bandits in Sadiqabad, a tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab, ARY News reported, quoting police.

As per details, the villagers, who were harvesting crops in the katcha area near Machka, Sadiqabad were attacked by the armed bandits.

As a result, five people lost their lives. Getting information about the incident, a police party rushed to the area and met an encounter with the bandits.

In a fierce exchange of fire, two dacoits associated with the Shar and Kosh gangs were killed. The dead terrorists were identified as Umar Shar and Komo.

According to police spokesperson, the exchange of fire continues between the bandits and the cops.

The riverine forests in Sindh and the southern belt of Punjab, popularly known as katcha area, have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, to remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.