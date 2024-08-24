Katcha dacoits release video of kidnapped cop in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: The Katcha dacoits who abducted a police constable from the Liquatpur Machhka area of Sadiqabad, have released a video of the cop, ARY News reported.

As per details, the abducted cop Ahmad Nawaz appealed to the authorities to take action for his release, stating that if the kidnappers’ demands are not met, they will kill him.

The kidnappers have demanded the release of their accomplices and have threatened to harm Ahmad Nawaz if their demands are not met.

The police have registered a case against the kidnappers and are investigating the matter.

On the other hand, the family of the kidnapped constable staged a protest outside the Liquatpur Press Club yesterday, demanding action for his safe recovery.

Its worth mentioning here that the bandits launched a rocket attack on two police vehicles in Machhka in Sadiqabad, when they became stuck in accumulated rainwater. Around 20 policement were present in the vehicles at the time of the attack.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the police vehicles were attacked with rocket launchers in the katcha area. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 12 policemen and injuries to seven others. The bodies and injured were moved to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, where condition of two cops was said to be critical.

READ: Punjab hikes head money over 20 Katcha area bandits to 10 mln

The 131 criminals of Kosh, Selra and Indhar dacoit gangs have been booked in the FIR filed at Machhka police station.