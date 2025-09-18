Kate Middleton and Melania Trump swap banquet glamour for scout adventures

It was very much a “Ladies’ Day” at Windsor Castle as Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and Melania Trump shared a morning of outdoor activities with young Scouts, following an earlier engagement where the First Lady was hosted by Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton, 43, welcomed Melania Trump, 55, to Windsor Gardens, where the pair joined a group of the youngest Scouts, known as Squirrels, who were working towards their “Go Wild” badges. The visit came only hours after the grandeur of a state banquet at Windsor Castle, but both Kate Middleton and Melania Trump embraced a more relaxed setting, engaging warmly with the children in nature-based activities.

During the Scout engagement, Kate Middleton and Melania Trump joined children in making leaf collages, building bug hotels and playing parachute games on the lawns near Frogmore House. The youngsters later received their badges directly from Kate Middleton and Melania Trump, marking a special moment in the presence of two global figures.

Kate Middleton, who has served as joint president of the Scouts since 2020, used the occasion to underline her long-standing commitment to outdoor education and youth wellbeing. Melania Trump, meanwhile, brought with her a gift of honey from the White House hives, which she presented alongside jars of honey produced by Kate Middleton’s own family hives at Anmer Hall.

Earlier in the day, Queen Camilla had hosted Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, guiding her on a private tour of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House. The encounter underscored the personal role Queen Camilla has taken during the state visit, complementing Kate Middleton’s hands-on involvement with the Scouts. The combined appearances of Middleton, Melania Trump and Queen Camilla highlighted a distinctly female-led dimension to the day’s royal and diplomatic events.

Queen Camilla’s earlier meeting with the First Lady further emphasised the soft diplomacy at play, following the state banquet attended by the Trumps, the King and senior members of government. Together, the appearances of Middleton, Melania Trump and Queen Camilla presented a lighter, family-focused contrast to the political discussions continuing at Chequers between Donald Trump, Sir Keir Starmer and senior officials.

The presence of Queen Camilla in the day’s programme, combined with the visibility of Kate Middleton and Melania Trump, ensured the spotlight was firmly on the women of Windsor Castle. The carefully balanced schedule blended royal tradition, scouting spirit and international diplomacy, making this Ladies’ Day a defining feature of the US state visit.

