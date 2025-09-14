Kate Middleton editing scandal put Kensington Palace under fire

Downing Street is understood to have considered Kensington Palace ‘foolish and unprofessional’ in its handling of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s photo controversy, a row that unsettled the Royal Family in March 2024.

The issue began when Kensington Palace released a Mother’s Day picture of Kate Middleton with her three children. Within hours, leading global agencies including Reuters, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse withdrew the photo after detecting signs of manipulation.

The move fuelled widespread speculation about Kate Middleton’s health, which had already been under scrutiny after her abdominal surgery earlier that year.

The backlash forced the Princess of Wales to admit she sometimes experimented with editing and to apologise for the confusion. However, the damage had already placed the Royal Family under sharp focus, raising questions about the Palace’s media strategy and transparency.

Observers noted that the handling of the scandal marked one of the most unusual intersections of politics and royal life. While the Royal Family faced a storm over public trust, Downing Street maintained quiet sympathy but viewed Kensington Palace’s approach as lacking professionalism.

Royal experts later compared the fallout from Kate Middleton’s photo row to the crises of the Charles and Diana years, highlighting how missteps in communication can shake confidence in the Royal Family. The controversy is now seen as a turning point in how Kate Middleton’s role and the Palace’s management are perceived by the public.

Earlier, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, sparked fresh attention with her changing hairstyle as she appeared at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in East Sussex.

The Princess of Wales, 43, looked back to her signature brunette during her public outing on Saturday, after being spotted earlier in the week with noticeably blonde hair.

Kate Middleton, who attended the England versus Australia match at the American Express Stadium, styled her brown locks in a relaxed half-updo, marking a clear shift from her recent blonde look.