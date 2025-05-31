Has Kate Middleton taken over royal duties for King Charles?

Kate Middleton has reportedly taken part in a private ceremony where she was quietly “crowned queen” during secret royal training. The Princess of Wales has been preparing behind closed doors to step up in the event of King Charles’ death.

According to Radar Online’s palace insiders, “Kate wore a crown and has been taking lessons in what it means to be queen,” a source revealed. “It was a hush-hush ceremony to prepare her for what’s coming.” This comes as King Charles, 76, continues to receive treatment for cancer.

Kate Middleton, 43, has already been acting like a queen in public for months.

During her first solo royal engagement of the spring, she impressed crowds in a green Victoria Beckham suit as she awarded fashion designer Patrick McDowell the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

McDowell later shared how the future queen joked with him about a jacket named “Wales”.

Kate Middleton has increased her public appearances in recent months. Following her own cancer diagnosis and successful treatment, the royal has taken on more responsibility to support the monarchy.

Insiders say her calm, strong presence is helping hold the royal family together while senior male royals face personal struggles.

A source said Prince William and King Charles are “under intense pressure”, while Queen Camilla is “overwhelmed” by Charles’ illness.

With the men “falling apart behind the scenes,” Kate Middleton has stepped forward as the family’s most steady figure.

Polls show Kate Middleton is one of the most popular members of the royal family, liked by 72% of the British public.

She is seen as someone who avoids controversy and puts duty first. One source said, “Kate follows the rules and protects the crown.”

As King Charles continues his treatment, Kate Middleton is also playing a big role in protecting her children and supporting her husband Prince William.

She encourages peace in the family, especially with Prince Harry. Her quiet strength is making her the centre of the monarchy.

“She is the glue keeping the monarchy together,” one insider said.