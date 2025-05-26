Kate Middleton once had the best reply when called William’s assistant

Kate Middleton, one of the most recognised and famous women in the world, was once mistaken for Prince William’s assistant and her quick-witted response had everyone laughing.

During a royal visit to Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff back in 2020, the Princess of Wales faced the surprising comment with grace and humour.

While meeting 87-year-old resident Joan Drew-Smith, Prince William introduced his wife.

But Joan, unaware of who Kate Middleton was, pointed at her and asked William: “Is that your assistant?” Kate Middleton didn’t miss a beat and responded cheerfully, “Well, I am your assistant.” She added with a smile, “I have been for a long time!”

Kate’s playful remark showed her down-to-earth nature, something royal fans admire about her.

Despite her global fame, moments like this remind people how relatable she can be, even when someone doesn’t recognise her instantly.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are among the most photographed couples on the planet. Their public appearances regularly make headlines, with Kate Middleton’s fashion choices and engagements closely followed by the media and public alike.

Most recently, Kate attended the official naming ceremony of the HMS Glasgow. As sponsor of the Royal Navy’s new warship, she took part in the traditional whisky bottle smashing against the ship’s hull, a gesture believed to bring good luck.

Prince William was also present during the event and later joined Kate Middleton at a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Kate, who is currently in remission from cancer, missed earlier royal duties this year. But her return has brought joy to many, especially after her touching moments with young fans like aspiring photographer Liz Hatton.

Despite her high profile, the memory of Kate Middleton being mistaken for Prince William’s assistant remains a charming and funny moment — and proof that even royalty can be caught off guard.