Did Kate Middleton just send a message to Prince Harry & Meghan?

Princess Kate Middleton stuns at the Royal Garden Party in a yellow hat first worn at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, sparking fan theories and admiration for her timeless style.

The event, held at Buckingham Palace, saw Princess Kate join Prince William while wearing an outfit that royal watchers quickly linked to a special past moment, the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

Fans were quick to spot that the elegant Philip Treacy hat worn by Princess Kate Middleton was the same one she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The pale yellow, saucer-style hat, decorated with soft flowers and a rosette, looked stunning once again and showed off her glowing smile and hair beautifully.

Social media buzzed with comments. One royal fan shared, “I love that hat on her; it’s perfect with the dress and shows off her glow.”

Another posted, “I recognised it right away… it made me smile.”

A third suggested that Princess Kate Middleton may have chosen the hat to quietly remind the world that she’s still here, just as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on the same day.

Some fans believed the hat choice was a gentle nod to the past, while others felt it was simply a smart rewear by the always eco-conscious Princess Kate Middleton, who is known for her love of sustainable fashion.

One user remarked, “She’s so busy she probably doesn’t even remember it’s the same hat.”

Princess Kate Middleton wore a long-sleeve yellow crepe dress by Emilia Wickstead, a designer she often returns to.

Interestingly, the same dress is also owned by the Duchess of Edinburgh. Her look was completed with nude Gianvito Rossi Ribbon slingback heels and a Forever New woven clutch bag.

She sparkled in her acorn-shaped earrings, which she first wore at her own wedding to Prince William in 2011. These were specially made by Robinson Pelham and gifted by her parents. She also wore her famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana.

The return of the yellow hat sparked much talk online, especially due to its royal history and connection to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

