Meghan Markle shares private pictures to mark wedding anniversary to Harry

Meghan Markle has celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary to Prince Harry by sharing a collection of personal family pictures on Instagram.

The Instagram post included sweet moments from their life together and rare glimpses of their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle posted the photos on her official Instagram account, calling it a celebration of “seven years of marriage” and “a lifetime of stories”.

She thanked everyone who has supported their relationship, writing a heartfelt message alongside the images.

Meghan Markle wrote, “Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!”

The pictures included touching moments of Meghan Markle with Prince Harry, and one image showed Prince Harry gently holding a newborn baby.

There was also a scan labelled as baby Archie, and another photo where Archie was kissing Lilibet on the forehead. One handwritten note in the pictures read, “Our love story”.

Meghan Markle has been more active on Instagram since the beginning of the year, often sharing updates about her family.

However, she continues to protect the privacy of her children by hiding their faces in most pictures. The last clear images of the children were seen in their Netflix documentary and in official royal family photos from earlier years.

The couple married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on 19 May 2018. Less than two years later, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties and started a new life in the United States.

While Meghan Markle marked this special occasion publicly, many royal watchers also wondered whether Prince William and Kate would acknowledge the anniversary.

Prince William has not made any public comment on the post. Tensions between Prince William and his younger brother have been widely reported since Harry and Meghan left the Royal Family.

This recent post by Meghan Markle is likely to attract attention, not just for its emotional message, but also for the continued interest in the couple’s relationship with Prince William and the royal family as a whole.