New claim maintains Meghan, Kate both left in tears during 2018 dispute

A long-running royal family row has resurfaced, with a new biography claiming both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were reduced to tears over a disagreement about Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress in 2018.

The incident, which took place in the lead-up to Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, has been a subject of speculation for years.

Meghan addressed the claims in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, stating that she was the one who cried, not Kate Middleton.

However, new details from Tom Quinn’s biography, Yes, Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, suggest that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were emotionally affected.

A former royal staffer quoted in the book said, “Both women were crying their eyes out!”

The disagreement reportedly stemmed from the fit of Princess Charlotte’s dress, with both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton expressing regrets over things said “in the heat of the moment.”

The story was further explored in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, where he described the tension between the two women.

He revealed that Kate Middleton messaged Meghan Markle days before the wedding, saying the dress was “too big, too long, too baggy.”

According to Harry, Meghan directed her to the tailor, but Kate insisted that all the dresses needed to be remade. The emotional exchange left Meghan Markle “sobbing on the floor,” Harry wrote.

Meghan Markle later shared that Kate Middleton apologised with flowers and a handwritten note, and she forgave her.

Meghan said she was “shocked” the story made it into the press months later, stating, “I would have never wanted that to come out about her ever, even though it happened.”

Daily Mail reported that, Luxury tailor Ajay Mirpuri, who was involved in the dress fittings, also spoke out, saying his team worked tirelessly for four days and all six bridesmaids’ dresses needed adjustments.

While he didn’t witness any confrontation, he acknowledged the immense stress of royal family weddings.

The biography also touches on Meghan Markle’s struggles to connect with Kate Middleton during her time in the royal family, highlighting tensions that have continued to echo through the years.