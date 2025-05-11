Meghan Markle’s new power move might surprise you

Meghan Markle has appointed Bill Gates’ former assistant to serve as her first chief of staff, marking a bold step in her evolving career.

According to the Telegraph, Sarah Fosmo, who previously worked for Gates Ventures for six years, will now be overseeing what insiders are calling a “dynamic period of growth” for the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle, known for her recent lifestyle and media ventures, is currently preparing the second season of her Netflix cookery show With Love, Meghan, as well as launching a new podcast titled Confessions of a Female Founder.

She is also expanding her commercial brand, As Ever. Fosmo’s appointment signals a strategic move to support Markle’s increasing professional ambitions.

Fosmo brings a wealth of high-level experience to the role, having spent seven years prior to Gates Ventures as senior executive assistant to motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

Describing herself as “an accomplished professional with an extensive, long-tenured career managing complex, high-stakes operations for ultra-high net worth individuals,” she now steps into a prominent position as Meghan Markle’s most senior adviser.

This development places Meghan Markle back in the spotlight, as she continues to build an independent identity away from the traditional royal fold.

Her decision to hire someone with ties to Bill Gates not only reflects her commitment to professionalism but also her ambition to develop a substantial media and entrepreneurial empire.

The timing of this news is particularly notable, as it comes on the same day Zara Tindall, niece of King Charles, publicly acknowledged the ongoing struggles faced by members of the Royal Family.

Her comments follow a difficult year in which both King Charles and Kate Middleton revealed they were undergoing cancer treatment.

With her latest move, Meghan Markle appears focused on growth, influence, and independence, and her collaboration with Bill Gates’ former aide may just be the start of a powerful new chapter.