Meghan Markle’s bizarre request for Prince Archie to late Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry revealed that Meghan Markle once made an unusual Christmas gift request to the late Queen Elizabeth II for their son, Prince Archie.

According to Prince Harry, Markle asked the late monarch to send a waffle maker — a present that surprised many but ended up becoming a cherished part of their morning routine.

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, Prince Harry revealed the story behind the odd but thoughtful gift.

“My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas,” Prince Harry said. “And Meg said a waffle maker. So she sent us a waffle maker for Archie.” The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, now makes a special organic mix every morning for waffles, which Archie loves.

Prince Harry added, “Now I have waffles for breakfast too — bit of yoghurt, bit of jam, some berries and honey.”

The charming anecdote left James Corden stunned, saying: “I cannot for the life of me imagine Queen Elizabeth II ordering a waffle maker to be sent to Santa Barbara.”

Meghan Markle’s request may have seemed strange to royal traditionalists, but it offered a glimpse into the softer, more personal side of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Archie reportedly asks for “waffles” as soon as he wakes up, showing just how much the gift is appreciated in their household.

Meghan Markle’s experience with royal gift-giving didn’t end there. Royal expert Richard Kay noted that the Royal Family has a tradition of exchanging humorous and sometimes bizarre presents on Christmas Eve.

Kay explained, “Harry once gave Queen Elizabeth II a pair of rubber gloves for doing the dishes. Meghan Markle might have found the tradition just as surprising as Princess Diana did during her first Christmas with the royals.”

While the waffle maker may have seemed unconventional, it ultimately became a warm and humorous reminder of Queen Elizabeth II’s effort to connect with Prince Archie. Meghan Markle’s offbeat choice only further highlighted the evolving nature of royal family traditions.