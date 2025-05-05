Meghan Markle’s family post seen as a ‘defiant’ gesture by royal sources

A new family photo shared by Meghan Markle has sparked fresh controversy, with insiders suggesting the post may be a deliberate message to the Royal Family.

According to express.co.uk, the Duchess of Sussex posted a black-and-white image on Instagram featuring her husband Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the candid image, Prince Harry is seen walking through their Montecito garden holding Archie’s hand, while Lilibet is perched on her father’s shoulders.

Meghan Markle’s choice of timing and the heartwarming nature of the picture has led some royal observers to believe it was a carefully planned move.

Shortly after the photo was posted, one palace insider responded with strong feelings, suggesting the image was meant to send a clear message. “

That’s the one thing the Duchess of Sussex does have in common with the Royal Family,” insider added, “knowing the power of a well-timed image.”

The photo from Meghan Markle comes just as Prince Harry gave a rare interview discussing the state of his relationship with King Charles and his continued concern over security arrangements in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry stated that disputes within the Royal Family had persisted for five years, and said safety remained his only ongoing concern.

“There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family,” he said. “This current situation that has now been ongoing for five years in regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that’s left.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson responded to Prince Harry’s remarks, noting that all matters relating to his security had been thoroughly addressed. “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion,” the statement read.

As Meghan Markle’s photo continues to make headlines, tensions between the Sussexes and the Royal Family remain in sharp focus.