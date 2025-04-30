Meghan’s royal flex ruffles Prince William’s feathers

Prince William is reportedly planning to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles once he ascends the throne, amid growing tensions over Meghan Markle’s renewed use of the styling.

According to sources close to the royal household, the Prince of Wales has taken a far firmer stance than King Charles, who appears reluctant to engage in conflict over the matter.

Meghan Markle, who along with Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties in 2020, had promised the late Queen Elizabeth that the couple would no longer use their HRH titles.

However, Markle has recently reignited the controversy by sending a gift basket labelled with the note: “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex”.

The note and basket appeared on entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast, where Meghan Markle had also been addressed as “Your Royal Highness” in a published letter earlier this month.

Read More: Meghan Markle says she’s ‘done proving herself’ in tearful interview

This apparent breach of the so-called “Sandringham Summit” agreement, which clarified that Markle and Prince Harry would not use their HRH titles in any capacity has drawn sharp criticism from royal insiders.

While sources close to Markle argue that she retains the HRH title and is free to use it in non-commercial contexts, experts and former officials disagree.

Unlike King Charles, who is said to be aware of the issue but disinclined to intervene, Prince William is described as deeply angered by Markle’s actions and Prince Harry’s continued alignment with her approach.

The royal website still reflects the official position that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

Yet the lack of legal revocation has allowed ambiguity to persist, giving Meghan Markle space to assert the styling once more.