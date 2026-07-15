Kate Middleton gives William 'tough love' over Harry reunion

The British royal family is once again at the center of another emotional chapter following a low-key yet very significant family reunion. Headlines quickly turned to the impact the recent meeting between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children with King Charles III at Highgrove House would have back at Kensington Palace, and as soon as details began to emerge it’s clear Kate Middleton has had enough of William dwelling on the situation, and is now giving him some “tough love”.

On Friday, July 10, 2026, King Charles and Queen Camilla were hosts to Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at a private family reunion held at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. This meeting marked a rather heartwarming occasion for all involved, as it was the first time the King had been able to meet his US-based grandchildren in some four years – however, the meeting also served as a reminder of the underlying family friction and the strained relationship that has developed between William and Harry.

Since stepping back as working royals in 2020, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have been in an increasingly icy period, to say the least.

Kate Middleton’s Practical Approach to Royal Stress

With sources close to the family suggesting that the tension between the brothers has taken its toll on William’s day-to-day mood and overall mental well-being, the Princess of Wales is stepping in to help her husband. According to an insider speaking with Heat magazine, Kate has already tried everything to assist with her husband’s turmoil, listening to him, validating his feelings and encouraging him to vent his frustrations – but now, in a healthy, if tough, turn, she is said to have given him a new, very active, remedy.

“She’s told him to get a grip and stop letting all this stress dictate his mood because it’s affecting everyone around him. The last thing she or the kids need is to see him moping around all the time.”

To drag future King into a more positive headspace, Kate is relying on the core tenants of the Wales family wellness motto – exercise and the great outdoors. A known champion of the benefits that nature and physical exercise can provide for mental health, the Princess is encouraging her husband to release his tension through an intense workout routine.

Sweat It Out: The Princess sees a high-intensity workout session as the ultimate stress release.

Give Yoga a Go: Kate is nudging William towards the mental benefits and coping mechanisms that yoga can provide in dealing with the strain of the current family division.

The Power of Nature: Getting out of the palace for some fresh air is, of course, a tried-and-tested method for the couple when dealing with intense stress.

Although there may still be a long road ahead for a full reconciliation between William and Harry, the Princess of Wales’s main concern appears to be keeping her household a happy, healthy and glass-half-full place.