Kate and Meghan release similar videos – But only one wins public praise

This week brought an unusual coincidence for the royal family. Within just 24 hours, both Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, released new lifestyle videos.

While both projects shared striking similarities in tone, style and imagery, the public reaction has been very different – and it highlights the continuing divide between the two royal figures.

Kate Middleton released Summer, the second part of her Mother Nature series, which she developed after her cancer recovery.

The video carried themes of positivity, growth, creativity and wellbeing. It included scenes of nature, gardens, animals and groups of friends.

Meghan Markle returned with the trailer for season two of her Netflix lifestyle programme With Love Meghan.

Her series also highlighted cooking, gardening, beekeeping and creative projects, and shared the same upbeat tone and imagery.

The parallels were hard to miss. Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle showcased berry-picking, flower arranging, and time spent outdoors, all wrapped in warm, idyllic scenes. Each promoted community, friendship, and a positive outlook on life.

Despite the similarities, the response could not have been more different. Kate Middleton’s video received praise across British media, with social media comments calling her work inspiring and beautiful.

Meghan Markle, however, faced far harsher criticism, with her trailer attracting overwhelmingly negative responses online. Mainly because the guests she choose for her Netflix project.

On YouTube, the contrast was stark. Kate Middleton’s Summer received thousands of positive reactions and very few negatives, while Meghan Markle’s With Love Meghan was heavily down-voted despite also attracting a much larger audience.

Kate Middleton may be winning warm words at home, but Meghan Markle’s project has drawn far more attention globally.

Meghan’s trailer was viewed hundreds of thousands of times more than Kate’s video, and her reach on social media remains significantly higher.

This week shows how both members of royal family are moving into lifestyle and influencer-style content, yet the reception reveals a deep double standard.

Kate Middleton is being warmly embraced for her work, while Meghan Markle continues to face criticism for almost identical themes.

The story of their videos is not simply about nature, creativity, or wellness – it is a reminder of the very different ways the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex are judged.