Britain’s most popular royal revealed—And it’s not Kate or Meghan

A new poll has revealed who is currently the most popular member of the British Royal Family, and it is not Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle. The survey shows that Prince William holds the top spot.

According to the latest YouGov results, almost three-quarters of Britons have a favourable view of Prince William.

Kate Middleton follows closely behind, with strong support from the public, while Princess Anne takes third place.

The King is in fourth position, showing that senior members of the Royal Family still hold significant approval among the British public.

At the other end of the scale, Prince Andrew remains the most unpopular figure in the Royal Family.

Public opinion of him has remained low since his controversial television interview in 2019. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also near the bottom of the list, with fewer than one-third of people holding a positive opinion of either.

Despite differences in opinion on individual members, the Royal Family as a whole still enjoys clear support.

Most Britons view the Royal Family positively, and the monarchy continues to be seen as an important national institution.

While some remain critical, the overall figures suggest that the Royal Family remains a valued part of British life.

In other news, Kate Middleton and Prince William were reportedly considering a move from Adelaide Cottage to a larger home, but the idea has raised eyebrows among royal experts.

The couple, who have lived in the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage since 2022, are said to feel they have outgrown the property with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have always emphasised a normal and grounded upbringing for their children.

Their current home, located on the Windsor Castle grounds, reflects that goal, offering a cosy and modest living space by royal standards. However, with a growing family and frequent visitors, space may now be a concern.