Pippa Middleton’s new project could outshine sister Kate’s campaigns

Pippa Middleton is making headlines with a bold new initiative that could rival the public impact of her sister, Kate Middleton.

According to Daily Mail, the younger sister of the Princess of Wales has been granted permission to open a children’s nursery at Bucklebury Farm. It is a 72-acre estate in West Berkshire that she owns with her husband, James Matthews.

This venture closely aligns with Kate Middleton’s lifelong dedication to early childhood development, a cause the royal has tirelessly promoted through campaigns, initiatives, and public engagements.

The nursery, which will cater to children aged nine months to five years, is expected to fill a critical gap in early years education in the area.

Pippa Middleton, who resides nearby with James Matthews and their three children, hopes the project will offer strong social benefits for local families.

The move has been described as not only practical but deeply connected to Kate Middleton’s own efforts to improve the first years of children’s lives.

Kate, now 43, has placed children’s welfare at the centre of her royal mission. In 2021, she launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, followed by the influential “Shaping Us” campaign in 2024.

Just this week, Kate Middleton supported a series of educational animated videos designed to help professionals and volunteers working with families.

Pippa Middleton’s involvement in a project so clearly aligned with Kate Middleton’s key royal work raises the possibility that the younger sister could develop her own public profile in this important field.

The sisters are known to be close, often seen supporting one another in both private and public settings.

Pippa Middleton has consistently attended Kate Middleton’s annual “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey, a tradition begun in 2021 to honour community heroes.

Their close bond was again seen at Wimbledon in July 2024, when Pippa Middleton joined Kate and Princess Charlotte for a rare public outing while the Princess of Wales was undergoing cancer treatment.

As Pippa Middleton embarks on a venture that echoes her sister’s royal work so closely, some observers believe she may soon share the spotlight with Kate Middleton.