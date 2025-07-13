Prince William joins Kate Middleton at Wimbledon Final day

Prince William joined the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, on Sunday for the Wimbledon 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also joined them as they arrived at the Centre Court to watch the men’s singles final.

The Royal family sported matching blue dresses for the day, with Prince William and Prince George going for suits and ties, while Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wore summer dresses.

It is to be noted that only Royal children are allowed to sit in the Royal Box at Centre Court of Wimbledon.

Apart from the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family, King Felipe of Spain was also in attendance to watch the Wimbledon 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The Princess of Wales’s outing came just a day after she marked her return to the Royal Box at Centre Court of Wimbledon.

Princess Kate, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was in attendance for the women’s singles final of Wimbledon 2025 between Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek.

The Princess of Wales has been in attendance every year at Wimbledon, even before she was appointed as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016.

Kate Middleton has also made a return to Buckingham Palace recently to return to formal royal duties after almost two years.

Following a challenging year of cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales had kept her public diary deliberately light at her first state banquet in almost two years.