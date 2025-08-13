Prince Andrew’s ‘rude’ remarks about Kate strained royal ties

Kate Middleton has reportedly been the subject of “rude” remarks from Prince William’s uncle, Prince Andrew, according to a new biography.

The book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks by Andrew Lownie, alleges that these comments from Prince Andrew played a part in souring his relationship with Prince William.

Sources cited in the book claim that Prince William was deeply unhappy about the remarks made about Kate Middleton.

While the exact words were not revealed, the claims suggest that they added to the long-standing tension between the Duke of York and the Prince of Wales.

Kate Middleton’s position as Princess of Wales has made her a central figure in the royal family, and such comments from Andrew are said to have caused further strain.

The book notes that the relationship between Prince William and Prince Andrew had already been under pressure for years. Controversies surrounding Prince Andrew and his public image reportedly impacted how the monarchy was viewed.

The source also suggested that William is opposed to Prince Andrew returning to public royal duties and may even want him and Sarah Ferguson to leave the Royal Lodge.

Kate Middleton has often been seen as a stabilising presence in the royal family, and tensions with her have reportedly influenced Prince William’s stance on his uncle.

Some reports have claimed that when Prince William becomes king and Kate Middleton queen consort, changes could follow for Prince Andrew, including the possibility of losing titles and his residence.

With Kate Middleton remaining an important figure in shaping the future of the monarchy, the alleged “rude” comments from Andrew are likely to remain a sensitive issue within the royal family.

In other news, Pippa Middleton was making headlines with a bold new initiative that could rival the public impact of her sister, Kate Middleton.

According to Daily Mail, the younger sister of the Princess of Wales has been granted permission to open a children’s nursery at Bucklebury Farm. It is a 72-acre estate in West Berkshire that she owns with her husband, James Matthews.

This venture closely aligns with Kate Middleton’s lifelong dedication to early childhood development, a cause the royal has tirelessly promoted through campaigns, initiatives, and public engagements.

The nursery, which will cater to children aged nine months to five years, is expected to fill a critical gap in early years education in the area.