Kate and William’s undercover appearance at 2010 music festival revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William once made a secret visit to see Rihanna and Kesha perform live, it has been revealed.

The private trip took place back in 2010 when they attended Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Bangor, North Wales.

According to Scott Mills, the royal couple quietly watched performances by Rihanna, Kesha, and Paramore from the side of the stage.

Only event organisers were told in advance, keeping the visit a surprise for security reasons. This visit was made before the couple married in 2011.

Kate Middleton, known for her love of music, enjoyed the event away from public attention. Alongside her, Prince William also appreciated the festival atmosphere.

Both were still dating at the time and kept a low profile throughout the show.

Rihanna and Kesha were headline performers at the event, which made it a special experience for fans and, as now known, for the future Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton has often shown her interest in live music. She attended a music festival in Norfolk in 2023 with her friend Rose Hanbury, and more recently, joined Prince William and their children to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Prince William is also a long-time radio listener, and he and Kate Middleton have previously joined Scott Mills on air to support mental health discussions.

Their shared love for music continues to be a small but personal part of their public life.

The story adds another moment to Kate Middleton’s and Prince William’s more private and relatable experiences before their royal roles grew more formal.

Earlier, while Prince Harry and King Charles may be moving toward peace, experts say tensions with Prince William remain high, mainly due to past remarks about Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry’s past remarks about Kate Middleton, especially those made in interviews and his memoir, have reportedly left deep wounds within the Royal Family.

While King Charles appears open to rebuilding ties with his younger son, Prince William remains distant and cautious, largely due to his protective stance over The Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been mentioned multiple times in past disputes, including claims by Meghan Markle that Kate made her cry and by Harry that she played a part in the tension surrounding his departure from royal life.

Kate Middleton was also indirectly referenced in Harry’s memoir, where he detailed strained moments involving both her and William.

According to royal commentators, William finds it difficult to forgive what he views as public attacks on Kate Middleton.