Kate Middleton handed incredible new honour

Kate Middleton has been given a touching new honour as a beautiful rose has been named after her. Known for her deep love of nature, the Princess of Wales now has a flower called Catherine’s Rose, celebrating her passion for the outdoors and her journey of recovery from cancer.

The new rose was created by Harkness Roses and named by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Catherine’s Rose is a coral-pink bloom with a lovely scent, said to have hints of Turkish Delight. The flower is not only a tribute to Kate Middleton’s work but also supports a good cause.

Kate Middleton has often spoken about how being in nature helps her find peace and strength. She shared her thoughts during a visit to the Lake District with the Scouts.

Kate Middleton said nature gives her a “sense of peace and reconnection,” especially after her cancer treatment. Money raised from the sale of Catherine’s Rose will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

This will help create a new training programme for health teams across the UK, focusing on how to care for cancer patients before and after treatment.

The RHS said the rose not only supports this important medical work but also shows how being in nature can help people feel better. RHS Director General Clare Matterson said, “Catherine’s Rose will raise awareness of how gardening and being outside help with healing.”

Philip Harkness from Harkness Roses added it was a “privilege” to work on the rose and support The Royal Marsden’s charity work.

Dame Cally Palmer, from The Royal Marsden, said they are “honoured” to have Kate Middleton and Prince William as patrons.

Kate Middleton’s new honour reflects her love for the natural world and her ongoing support for cancer patients, showing once again why she is admired by so many.