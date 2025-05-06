web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Why Princess Charlotte’s childhood is so different from past royals

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Princess Charlotte is being raised quite differently from royal children in the past, thanks to her parents Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The couple is known for doing things their own way when it comes to parenting, and they are focused on giving their children a more modern upbringing.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising Princess Charlotte alongside her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, in a more relaxed and family-focused environment.

Princess Charlotte, now 10, is said to be “quite a strong character” and very sporty, much like her mother.

“She’s clearly sporty like her mother. A bit of a mini-me,” a palace insider told PEOPLE.

Read More: Princess Charlotte beams in new photo as she celebrates 10th birthday

They added that Princess Charlotte is a natural when it comes to royal events, handling them with ease and confidence. According to sources, she has taken to public life “like a duck to water.”

One of the biggest differences in Princess Charlotte’s upbringing is her schooling. Unlike previous generations of royal girls, including Princess Anne who attended all-girls schools, Princess Charlotte goes to Lambrook School with her brothers.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward explained that this choice by Kate Middleton and Prince William reflects a modern view of parenting.

“The monarchy has caught up with modern times,” Seward said, “and instead of insisting on all-girl or all-boy schools, they want them to integrate as much as possible.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William believe strongly in the importance of spending quality time as a family. They know that while their children are growing up in the spotlight, it’s essential to keep their home life balanced and happy.

A family friend told, “Getting the family right is absolutely critical, particularly in terms of what the nation expects of them.”

Princess Charlotte continues to shine as a confident and active young royal, supported by Kate Middleton and Prince William’s thoughtful and modern parenting style.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.