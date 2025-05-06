Why Princess Charlotte’s childhood is so different from past royals

Princess Charlotte is being raised quite differently from royal children in the past, thanks to her parents Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The couple is known for doing things their own way when it comes to parenting, and they are focused on giving their children a more modern upbringing.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising Princess Charlotte alongside her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, in a more relaxed and family-focused environment.

Princess Charlotte, now 10, is said to be “quite a strong character” and very sporty, much like her mother.

“She’s clearly sporty like her mother. A bit of a mini-me,” a palace insider told PEOPLE.

They added that Princess Charlotte is a natural when it comes to royal events, handling them with ease and confidence. According to sources, she has taken to public life “like a duck to water.”

One of the biggest differences in Princess Charlotte’s upbringing is her schooling. Unlike previous generations of royal girls, including Princess Anne who attended all-girls schools, Princess Charlotte goes to Lambrook School with her brothers.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward explained that this choice by Kate Middleton and Prince William reflects a modern view of parenting.

“The monarchy has caught up with modern times,” Seward said, “and instead of insisting on all-girl or all-boy schools, they want them to integrate as much as possible.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William believe strongly in the importance of spending quality time as a family. They know that while their children are growing up in the spotlight, it’s essential to keep their home life balanced and happy.

A family friend told, “Getting the family right is absolutely critical, particularly in terms of what the nation expects of them.”

Princess Charlotte continues to shine as a confident and active young royal, supported by Kate Middleton and Prince William’s thoughtful and modern parenting style.