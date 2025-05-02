Princess Charlotte beams in new photo as she celebrates 10th birthday

Princess Charlotte is celebrating her 10th birthday, and her parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, have shared a stunning new photo to mark the occasion.

Released on May 2, the image shows Princess Charlotte beaming with joy during a countryside visit to Cumbria.

Captured by her mother, Kate Middleton, on an iPhone, the photo highlights Charlotte’s adventurous spirit as she poses in camouflage and a rucksack against a wild, rural backdrop.

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared the photograph on their official social media accounts with the caption: “Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte! ❤”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The photo has received widespread praise for its natural beauty and the warmth it conveys. Princess Charlotte’s smile and relaxed pose perfectly reflect the charm and confidence she has displayed in her many public appearances over the past year.

As per tradition, Kate Middleton and Prince William release a new portrait of each of their children on their birthdays.

This royal custom began when Prince George, now 11, was just a baby. The tradition is their way of acknowledging the countless birthday wishes they receive and offering a glimpse into the children’s lives.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have clearly instilled confidence and a sense of responsibility in their daughter.

Read More: Meghan’s royal flex ruffles Prince William’s feathers

Princess Charlotte has often been seen guiding her younger brother, Prince Louis, during royal events.

At the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, she was spotted politely correcting Louis on how to stand during the national anthem, and earlier that day, she encouraged him to behave during the celebrations for King Charles’ birthday.

As Princess Charlotte turns 10, Kate Middleton and Prince William continue to share proud moments with the public, giving royal fans a glimpse into the life of a young royal who is growing up with grace, charm, and a touch of star quality.