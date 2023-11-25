Kate Middleton ‘shivers’ on mention of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry’s name is heard with ‘shivers’ and ‘giggles’ by Kate Middleton, claims the new explosive book.

A new book titled ‘Endgame’, by controversial British author Omid Scobie, describes Princess of Wales Kate Middleton as ‘cold’, as it further explores the strained relationship of her with her sister-in-law and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

In yet another astonishing revelation in the upcoming book, Scobie claims that Middleton gets uncomfortable and ‘jokingly shivers’ every time that Markle’s name is brought up.

While a palace source confirmed to a foreign publication that Sussexes are hoping to reconcile with the Royal family of Britain, ‘Endgame’ doesn’t seem to help with it in any case, as Scobie alleges, there is no going back for Middleton in her relationship with Harry and Meghan.

Moreover, the book also mentions that although Middleton shared a close bond with her brother-in-law and also a good relationship with his children, she is unable to trust the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after a series of their bombshell interviews.

A source close to British royals also divulged about Middleton in the book, “She can be cold if she doesn’t like someone…She was never a fan of Markle.”

Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan have distanced themselves from the publication, emphasizing no involvement in its creation and content.

