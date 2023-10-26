Meghan Markle to go easy on Royals with ‘explosive’ memoir: Deets

Former actor and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle might shift her aims from the Royal family of Britain in the speculated memoir.

The speculations mount as Meghan Markle is expected to follow in the footsteps of her husband, Prince Harry, with a debut memoir soon. While there has been no announcement by the former actor regarding the same, the experts suggest it will feature some ‘explosive’ secrets, however, not about the British Royals, unlike ‘Spare’ by the Duke of Sussex.

In an exclusive conversation with a British tabloid, PR expert Mayah Riaz believed although the rumoured memoir could be a ‘concern’ for the Royal family and their PR team, the panic is ‘unnecessary’ for them this time around, as Markle may not target them as in the bombshell interview with Oprah and the Netflix docu-series.

“I don’t think it will be explosive in the way we may think it will be. Harry and Meghan have both said they are not going to be speaking about the Royal Family. They feel they have said what they needed to in the Oprah interview and the Netflix docu-series,” Riaz told the publication.

She added, “Meghan had a life and career before going into the Royal Family. If it is true she is writing a memoir, then it will include details about her early career and life.”

Riaz continued to opine, “She may expose more about what she has faced in the industry as she was carving out her career in Hollywood. Some of this could be explosive.”

“As it’ll be a memoir, it’s expected she will speak about the relationship with her father whilst growing up as well as how this has changed recently. We will get an insight into how she feels about the multiple press interviews he has done and her decision to cut him off,” the former magazine editor noted.

For the unversed, matters between Markle and her father got increasingly tense over the past few years and the two have reportedly not seen each other since before the former’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

