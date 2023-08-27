Meghan Markle eyes ‘Oscars’ on acting return

Meghan Markle ‘believes’ she can win the prestigious Oscar Awards on her return to acting. According to a report by Life & Style magazine, Meghan is in talks with famous directors and exploring projects to mark her return to acting.

According to this insider, Meghan is planning the ultimate “acting comeback”, given the newfound success her show Suits has been witnessing.

The insider further highlighted that Meghan had been receiving acting offers but she has started gaining interest in the field, only recently.

Before concluding the same source also explained the star’s thinking behind this decision and admitted, “Suits is such a hit in reruns that Meghan’s being told there’s a demand from fans to see her act again” so “she’s excited.”

For those unversed, the show Suits reached the panicle of success on Netflix after Meghan’s marriage into the Royal Family.

While “she’d love to land a new TV part, Meghan really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role” because “She thinks an Oscar could be in her future.”

By now, “She’d gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind-the-scenes in Hollywood with Harry.”

“But now that’s all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she’s actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers” and “Harry is 100 percent supportive of all of it” because “acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved.”