Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to reconcile with royals?

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to return to the UK and are looking at the possibilities of rebuilding relationships with the royals.

As per an exclusive report from a foreign-based media outlet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering moving back to the UK with their kids, since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020.

According to the details, the Sussexes are pondering over the idea to rent a smaller place near Kensington Palace, in an effort to mend strained ties with the British Royals, while still maintaining an independent life.

Citing a source close to the Duke of Sussex, a publication reported, “Harry doesn’t want to become a prisoner of the palace… He and Meghan want to keep a sense of balance in their lives and their mental health intact. He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves. He hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back.”

It is pertinent to mention that the latest development followed a series of business fails, including the mega deal of the couple with audio platform Spotify, which came to an end last month.

In other news, reports suggest that Harry and Meghan are likely to not attend the Balmoral event despite an open invitation from King Charles III.

