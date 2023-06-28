Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s new show confirmed at Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new show called ‘Heart of Invictus’ has been confirmed at the streaming giant Netflix.

Despite the very recent upset from the audio-streaming platform Spotify, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not have to worry about their extensive deal with Netflix, and their upcoming project is proof of that.

As reported by foreign media, the upcoming project in the format of a docu-series will follow the competitors of Invictus Games, which Prince Harry started in 2014, after serving in the British military to give veterans the opportunity to compete and inspire those with injuries and disabilities.

“This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games,” the Twitter handle of Netflix’s UK and Ireland detailed.

It is pertinent to mention that the series titled ‘Heart of Invictus’ was announced in January this year and the shooting for the same is almost complete. Reports also suggest that the streamer is planning to air the show this summer, however, no date for the premiere has been announced as yet.

While it is not confirmed by Sussexes or the streamer as yet, Harry and Meghan are expected to feature in the show to increase its chances of success.

