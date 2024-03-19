Kate Middleton spotted for the first time in months

For the first time in months, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was reportedly captured with Prince Willaim on a trip to a farm shop in Windsor.

Princess Catherine of Wales, who has been missing from action for more than two months at this point, was spotted visiting her favourite farm shop in Windsor, a mile from her home at Adelaide Cottage, on Saturday, accompanied by her husband.

The video obtained exclusively by a British tabloid came amid the tons of conspiracy theories around Princess’ missing, further fuelled by her edited Mother’s Day photo fiasco last week.

The brief clip, reportedly captured by a shopper, sees Kate Middleton, 42, dressed in a matching hoodie and leggings, with her hair down, as she carried the shopping bags and strolled through the car park with her husband.

Another customer, who witnessed the Princess as well, told the publication, “After all the rumours that had been going around I was stunned to see them there.”

“Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well. The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops,” one more insider shared.

Notably, the Princess of Wales went out of the public eye long before her planned abdominal surgery on January 16 this year, as said in a statement from Kensington Palace.

She is expected to make her first public appearance on Easter Sunday, March 31, when the royal family traditionally walks to church, whereas, some reports suggest that she will return to take the charges by April 17, when her three kids George, Charlotte and Louis will return to school after the Easter holidays.

