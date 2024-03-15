Where is Kate Middleton? Internet has some wild conspiracy theories around ‘missing’ Princess

Where is Kate Middleton? Is she sick? Is the Prince and Princess of Wales heading for divorce? Is she stepping down from the Royal duties? All the conspiracy theories around the mysterious missing of Princess Catherine!

It’s been over two months since Princess Catherine of Wales last appeared in front of the public, which was long before she underwent a planned abdominal surgery on January 16, as said in a statement from Kensington Palace.

For someone who has been in the constant public eye, this long disappearance of Kate Middleton has ignited curiosity and confusion among people, especially after the edited photo fiasco of the Princess and her kids this week, leading to a new social media hashtag #KateGate and a whole round of conspiracy theories around ‘Where is Kate?’

Let’s have a look over a roundup of the theories around ‘Where is Kate Middleton?’ that made their way on the internet in the past couple of days.

Kate is ‘actually’ sick

Given the Princess has undergone a surgical procedure recently, it could be that Middleton is actually sick and is being treated for something more serious. A section of social users theorised the possibility, however a large part of them refused to buy it.

“You’re telling me that Kate Middleton—the same woman who posed outside the hospital like a freaking supermodel mere hours after giving birth—suddenly requires months of recovery before showing her face? And the British press now magically respects privacy? This feels…sinister,” wrote an unconvinced X user on the social site.

Prince William and Princess Kate are heading for divorce

Another prominent opinion of the public is that the royal couple is headed for divorce after 13 years of marriage and three children.

This concept came to light following the rumours of Prince William’s affair with Lady Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, who was a friend of the couple. The alleged affair, which was a guarded secret in 2019, is now a topic of discussion in mainstream media.

Princess of Wales is stepping down from her Royal duties

A section of netizens was of the belief as well that sick of being in the public eye, the Princess of Wales is following in the footsteps of the Dutch and Duchess of Sussex, to step down from her Royal duties.

However, an opposer of this concept, wrote on X, “You’re telling us that Kate, who’s been climbing the ladder to the throne since college, is now ‘stepping away from royal duties’? Voluntarily? Be serious #KateGate.”

Middleton is waiting to grow her bangs

Some unusual and non-serious conspiracy theories also suggest that Middleton has undergone some not-well-done hair or facial transformation, and is waiting to recover from it to be seen in public again.

It remains to be seen if Middleton resumes her duties, including public appearances, after Easter this year, as shared by the Palace.

