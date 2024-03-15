American Riviera Orchard: Meghan Markle launches lifestyle brand amid family drama

Former actor and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is back to the business, launching an exclusive lifestyle brand ‘American Riviera Orchard’.

The Duchess of Sussex introduced her luxury brand with a new video on Instagram stories, on Thursday. The brief clip on the newly-created and verified account of American Riviera Orchard, sees Markle whipping up a recipe in a rustic kitchen while another woman’s hands are seen arranging some pink and white flowers.

Moreover, a nine-picture grid, making up the newly launched brand’s logo and name, was also posted on the wall last night. “by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024⁣⁣⁣,” read the text on the bio of the Instagram page.⁣⁣⁣

⁣As per an insider, the lifestyle brand will be launched, coinciding with a new Netflix cookery show featuring Markle, and will ‘work as an extension of her former lifestyle blog’, The Tig. According to a source, “She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about,” including ‘home, garden, food and general lifestyle wares’.

Reportedly, American Riviera Orchard Montecito will sell a ‘wide range of home goods, including edible treats like jellies, jams and spreads’ as well as tableware staples like ‘cutlery, table linens and drinkware’ in addition to cookbooks.

More details about the brand and the launch of a full-fledged website are awaited.

